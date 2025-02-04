Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced in a statement that military units have been deployed in the town of Taybeh, Marjayoun, in the eastern sector, and other border areas in the south Litani River region after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.



This deployment was coordinated with the five-nation committee responsible for overseeing the ceasefire agreement.



The Lebanese Army Command reiterated the importance of citizens adhering to the directives issued in its official statements and following the instructions of the military units deployed in the southern areas to protect their lives and safety.