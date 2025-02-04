Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal

Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 07:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanese army deploys in Taybeh, border areas after Israeli withdrawal

The Lebanese Army Command - Directorate of Orientation announced in a statement that military units have been deployed in the town of Taybeh, Marjayoun, in the eastern sector, and other border areas in the south Litani River region after the withdrawal of Israeli forces.

This deployment was coordinated with the five-nation committee responsible for overseeing the ceasefire agreement.

The Lebanese Army Command reiterated the importance of citizens adhering to the directives issued in its official statements and following the instructions of the military units deployed in the southern areas to protect their lives and safety.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Taybeh

Israel

Withdrawal

LBCI Next
Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem
Lebanon's president urges Court of Audit to prioritize public funds and confront corruption
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-28

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border areas following Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

Lebanese army deploys in southern towns after Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Military units deploy in south Litani region after Israeli withdrawal, Lebanese army coordinates with UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-05

Lebanese Army reopens blocked roads by Israeli forces in Taybeh and Marjaayoun in South Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:56

Qatari PM after meeting President Aoun in Baabda: Qatar committed to supporting Lebanon, its army, and reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:37

MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government 

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:27

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer discuss bilateral ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

Israeli drone drops sound bombs near rescue workers in South Lebanon's Aita al-Shaab

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-02-03

Musk says he is working to shut down "beyond repair" USAID

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-15

Nabih Berri calls for unity: 'Lebanon needs to move forward' despite Hezbollah-Amal Movement boycott — here’s what he told LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:51

The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts 

LBCI
Middle East News
05:54

Video reveals first public appearance of Latifa al-Daroubi, wife of Syria's Ahmed al-Sharaa

LBCI
Middle East News
03:56

Israel's army sets up new observation posts amid reports of US push for Lebanon ceasefire: LBCI correspondent

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:12

Hezbollah condemns Australia's sanctions on Secretary-General Naim Qassem

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:19

Lebanon files UN complaint against Israeli violations of Resolution 1701, ceasefire agreement

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Lebanese army begins deployment in Taybeh, south Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More