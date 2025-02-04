News
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
Lebanon News
04-02-2025 | 10:37
MP Faysal Sayegh to LBCI: Democratic Gathering bloc is willing to participate in new government
MP Faysal Sayegh confirmed that the Democratic Gathering bloc had discussed potential ministerial names and portfolios with Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam.
Speaking to LBCI, Sayegh stated, "We have left the final decision to him to ensure a cohesive government is formed as quickly as possible."
He emphasized that the bloc is supportive, cooperative, and willing to participate in the new government, stressing that "this is not the right time for quotas or individual gains."
Sayegh also hoped that the incoming ministers would prioritize reforming their respective ministries rather than using them for political interests.
He noted that Salam is working diligently and engaging with all political factions but acknowledged that the demands remain numerous.
Lebanon News
MP
Faysal Sayegh
LBCI
Democratic Gathering
Bloc
Government
