Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

06-02-2025 | 03:49
Lebanon's president calls for Israeli withdrawal, release of detainees in talks with UN official

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun discussed the work of UNTSO observers with Major General Patrick Gauchat, chief of staff of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization, on Thursday. 

President Aoun stressed the need to enforce Resolution 1701, ensure Israel's withdrawal from recently occupied territories, and secure the release of Lebanese detainees.
 

