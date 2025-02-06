Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela

06-02-2025 | 05:28
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela
Israel's army demolishes remaining homes in Kfarkela

The Israeli army has carried out demolition operations on the remaining homes in the town of Kfarkela on Thursday, according to the National News Agency.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

South Lebanon

Israel

Kfarkela

