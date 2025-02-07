Lebanon to prepare for 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections with polling center inspections

Lebanon’s caretaker Minister of Interior, Bassam Mawlawi, has announced a series of preparatory measures for the upcoming 2025 municipal and mukhtars elections.



As part of these preparations, the minister has tasked governors and mayors with conducting thorough inspections of polling centers across the country.



The inspections will focus on evaluating the readiness of polling stations and their capacity to handle voter turnout, as well as ensuring accessibility for individuals with special needs.



However, the inspections will exclude certain southern villages that remain under Israeli occupation.