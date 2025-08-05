Bahaa Hariri: There is no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy

Bahaa Hariri declared his support for the government's latest session discussing the disarmament of Hezbollah and all weapons outside the authority of the state, calling it "a necessary step to restore sovereignty."



In a post on X, Hariri stated: "It is time to implement the Taif Agreement and place all weapons fully—every single one of them—exclusively in the hands of the Lebanese Army."



He affirmed his backing for any serious governmental initiative in that direction, emphasizing that "there can be no state without sovereignty, and no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy."