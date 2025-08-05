After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation

A Hezbollah delegation met Tuesday with Free Patriotic Movement leader Gebran Bassil, amid heightened political and security tensions. Following the meeting, MP Ali Fayyad stressed the need for a unified national stance, warning that “the situation is delicate and difficult, but Lebanon must not compromise its core interests.”



Fayyad, speaking on behalf of the Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc, said that “the more united Lebanon is internally, the more capable it will be in resisting external pressure.”



He called for a single, official Lebanese position centered on three priorities: an Israeli withdrawal, an end to hostile actions, and the release of detainees— describing these as the starting points for a Lebanese-led resolution process.



Fayyad also warned that the risks facing Lebanon do not target one group or region alone. “The worst-case scenario would be turning the conflict from a Lebanese-Israeli one into a Lebanese-Lebanese crisis — and that is something we must avoid,” he said.