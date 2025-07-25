News
Lebanon and Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul meeting
Lebanon News
25-07-2025 | 07:46
Lebanon and Turkey discuss military cooperation in Istanbul meeting
Lebanon's Defense Minister, General Michel Mnassa, visited Istanbul at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart, Yaşar Güler, where the two officials held a bilateral meeting focused on strengthening military cooperation between the two countries.
According to a statement from the Lebanese Defense Ministry's media office, the talks emphasized the importance of exchanging expertise and advancing defense ties in line with shared interests. The visit was described as a key step in Lebanon's efforts to engage with international military experiences and enhance the capabilities of the Lebanese Armed Forces.
The ministry added that this initiative reflects the Defense Ministry's commitment to staying informed on global developments in the defense sector, especially amid ongoing regional security challenges.
