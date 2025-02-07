News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France expresses full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form inclusive government
Lebanon News
07-02-2025 | 09:01
A French Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Friday that France has full confidence in Lebanon's ability to form a government that represents all sects of the Lebanese people.
In response to a question about the 'red lines' set by the United States regarding Hezbollah's participation in the Lebanese government, the spokesperson said that France hopes the Lebanese prime minister will find a way to resolve the ongoing deadlock.
