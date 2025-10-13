Health ministry in Gaza says war death toll at 67,869

The Health Ministry in Gaza said Monday that the death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has reached 67,869.



"The total toll of the Israeli aggression since October 7, 2023, has risen to 67,869 martyrs," the ministry said, as it continued recovering the bodies of those killed during the war.



U.S. President Donald Trump declared the war in Gaza over after a ceasefire he brokered came into effect Friday at 0900 GMT.



AFP



