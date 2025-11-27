Turkey says Lebanon-Cyprus maritime deal violates Turkish Cypriots' rights, is unacceptable

Middle East News
27-11-2025 | 08:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Turkey says Lebanon-Cyprus maritime deal violates Turkish Cypriots&#39; rights, is unacceptable
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Turkey says Lebanon-Cyprus maritime deal violates Turkish Cypriots' rights, is unacceptable

A maritime demarcation deal signed between Lebanon and Cyprus violates the rights of Turkish Cypriots on the island and is therefore unacceptable, Turkey said on Thursday.

Lebanon and Cyprus on Wednesday signed the long-awaited deal, which aims to pave the way for potential exploration of offshore gas fields and deepen energy cooperation in the Mediterranean.

Turkey, a NATO member, does not recognize the Greek Cypriot government on the ethnically-split island of Cyprus, and is the only country to recognize the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. It has repeatedly complained that Greek Cypriots were disregarding and usurping Turkish Cypriot rights.

"It is not possible for us to accept any agreement in which the rights of the TRNC are disregarded," the Turkish Defense Ministry said at its weekly press briefing, using an acronym for the Turkish Cypriot government.

"We evaluate that this accord, which disregards the TRNC's rights, is also in violation of the interests of the Lebanese people, and tell our Lebanese counterparts that we are ready for cooperation on maritime issues," it added.


Reuters
 

Middle East News

Turkey

Lebanon

Cyprus

Maritime

Deal

Violation

Turkish

Cypriots

LBCI Next
Pope Leo flies to Turkey on closely watched first overseas trip
A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-11-26

Lebanon, Cyprus sign maritime demarcation deal, paving way for possible energy exploration

LBCI
World News
2025-11-13

Turkey says two-state solution is the most realistic option for Cyprus

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-09

Erdogan says Turkey to join 'task force' to monitor Gaza deal

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-04

Hamas showing it is 'ready for peace:’ Turkey's Erdogan

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
08:39

Erdogan praises Pope's 'strong stance' on Palestinian issue

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
03:40

Pope Leo flies to Turkey on closely watched first overseas trip

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-25

Papal visit: Lebanon gears up for historic three-day visit by Pope Leo XIV

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-11-22

Dispute over 4.75 million euros: EDL turns to judiciary after MEP maintenance controversy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
10:31

Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
06:41

Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
05:56

Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video

LBCI
Middle East News
04:30

Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-02

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

New warnings emerge: Israel threatens major operation in Lebanon if Hezbollah keeps its weapons

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:59

Hezbollah’s arms and Lebanon’s future: Egypt demands clear steps

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

A fragile agreement: One year after the Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Israeli airstrikes hit Mahmoudiyeh and Jarmaq in new escalation (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:32

FM Rajji criticizes Iran’s Araghchi over Hezbollah remarks, defends national sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:56

LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:25

Israeli army says carried out new strikes against Hezbollah in south Lebanon

LBCI
World News
15:15

Two National Guard members shot in Washington: US Homeland Security Secretary

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More