Turkey says Lebanon-Cyprus maritime deal violates Turkish Cypriots' rights, is unacceptable

A maritime demarcation deal signed between Lebanon and Cyprus violates the rights of Turkish Cypriots on the island and is therefore unacceptable, Turkey said on Thursday.



Lebanon and Cyprus on Wednesday signed the long-awaited deal, which aims to pave the way for potential exploration of offshore gas fields and deepen energy cooperation in the Mediterranean.



Turkey, a NATO member, does not recognize the Greek Cypriot government on the ethnically-split island of Cyprus, and is the only country to recognize the breakaway Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus. It has repeatedly complained that Greek Cypriots were disregarding and usurping Turkish Cypriot rights.



"It is not possible for us to accept any agreement in which the rights of the TRNC are disregarded," the Turkish Defense Ministry said at its weekly press briefing, using an acronym for the Turkish Cypriot government.



"We evaluate that this accord, which disregards the TRNC's rights, is also in violation of the interests of the Lebanese people, and tell our Lebanese counterparts that we are ready for cooperation on maritime issues," it added.





