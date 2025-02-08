Nawaf Salam holds meetings to discuss candidates for fifth Shiite ministerial seat

Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam is holding meetings to discuss potential candidates for the fifth Shiite ministerial seat, which would be appointed outside the share of the Amal-Hezbollah duo.



Sources informed LBCI that Salam had initially proposed Raed Charafeddine for the position of finance minister as part of the duo’s share during the early stages of government formation.



However, the proposal was rejected, with the duo insisting on Yassine Jaber.