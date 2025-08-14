Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir chose the border with southern Lebanon to admit that his army has violated the ceasefire agreement hundreds of times.



Zamir went further, saying that Israel is in the midst of an important phase to safeguard its security and that of its northern residents, declaring that its forces are fighting wars on all fronts, on their own initiative.



Security officials viewed Zamir’s remarks and his tour of the border as a provocation that could contribute to escalating tensions on the northern front, while others justified it on the grounds that Israel must take all measures to prevent any potential threats.



Notably, Zamir conducted his tour alongside the commander of the 91st Division, the commander of the 769th Brigade, and other officers leading the five Lebanese positions occupied by Israel, as well as units deployed along the northern border area.



Amid Israeli media reports of possible escalation on this front, and Hezbollah’s refusal to abandon its weapons, Zamir boasted that his army had succeeded in changing the security reality on the northern front, saying it had carried out more than 600 airstrikes on Lebanon and killed more than 240 Hezbollah members since the ceasefire.



He also spoke of a plan to ensure Israel’s national security under a new strategic concept.



Zamir’s threats toward Lebanon came as the Israeli army faces a serious challenge in Gaza, as well as while Israel signals the possibility of launching new attacks on Iran, which it accuses of boosting its nuclear and missile capabilities.



Between these fronts, the threat from the Houthis has grown, with continued missile launches that have triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and central Israel.