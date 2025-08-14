Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details

News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
 
Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir chose the border with southern Lebanon to admit that his army has violated the ceasefire agreement hundreds of times.

Zamir went further, saying that Israel is in the midst of an important phase to safeguard its security and that of its northern residents, declaring that its forces are fighting wars on all fronts, on their own initiative.

Security officials viewed Zamir’s remarks and his tour of the border as a provocation that could contribute to escalating tensions on the northern front, while others justified it on the grounds that Israel must take all measures to prevent any potential threats.

Notably, Zamir conducted his tour alongside the commander of the 91st Division, the commander of the 769th Brigade, and other officers leading the five Lebanese positions occupied by Israel, as well as units deployed along the northern border area.

Amid Israeli media reports of possible escalation on this front, and Hezbollah’s refusal to abandon its weapons, Zamir boasted that his army had succeeded in changing the security reality on the northern front, saying it had carried out more than 600 airstrikes on Lebanon and killed more than 240 Hezbollah members since the ceasefire.

He also spoke of a plan to ensure Israel’s national security under a new strategic concept.

Zamir’s threats toward Lebanon came as the Israeli army faces a serious challenge in Gaza, as well as while Israel signals the possibility of launching new attacks on Iran, which it accuses of boosting its nuclear and missile capabilities.

Between these fronts, the threat from the Houthis has grown, with continued missile launches that have triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and central Israel.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Israel

Army Chief

War

Attacks

LBCI Next
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19

Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17

Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20

Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01

On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13

Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13

From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-28

Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:27

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:52

Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:24

Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:34

Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:26

Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:43

Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:07

Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More