News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Wajeet Rass
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
28
o
Keserwan
31
o
Metn
31
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14-08-2025 | 13:01
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Israeli army chief admits ceasefire violations, highlights multi-front threats—the details
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Israeli army chief of staff Eyal Zamir chose the border with southern Lebanon to admit that his army has violated the ceasefire agreement hundreds of times.
Zamir went further, saying that Israel is in the midst of an important phase to safeguard its security and that of its northern residents, declaring that its forces are fighting wars on all fronts, on their own initiative.
Security officials viewed Zamir’s remarks and his tour of the border as a provocation that could contribute to escalating tensions on the northern front, while others justified it on the grounds that Israel must take all measures to prevent any potential threats.
Notably, Zamir conducted his tour alongside the commander of the 91st Division, the commander of the 769th Brigade, and other officers leading the five Lebanese positions occupied by Israel, as well as units deployed along the northern border area.
Amid Israeli media reports of possible escalation on this front, and Hezbollah’s refusal to abandon its weapons, Zamir boasted that his army had succeeded in changing the security reality on the northern front, saying it had carried out more than 600 airstrikes on Lebanon and killed more than 240 Hezbollah members since the ceasefire.
He also spoke of a plan to ensure Israel’s national security under a new strategic concept.
Zamir’s threats toward Lebanon came as the Israeli army faces a serious challenge in Gaza, as well as while Israel signals the possibility of launching new attacks on Iran, which it accuses of boosting its nuclear and missile capabilities.
Between these fronts, the threat from the Houthis has grown, with continued missile launches that have triggered air raid sirens in Tel Aviv and central Israel.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Israel
Army Chief
War
Attacks
Next
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-19
Missile strike on Tel Aviv triggers Israeli threats against Iran’s Supreme Leader — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-17
Inside the new war front: Israel shuts offshore gas fields amid rising Iranian missile threats
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-20
Municipal vote in war-torn south Lebanon highlights shifting political dynamics — the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-01
On the front line: Lebanese Army marks 80th anniversary
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
‘Greater Israel’ vision: Brief exchange on Israeli TV revives Arab concerns over expansion
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
Israel pushes for Syria ‘humanitarian corridor’ amid ongoing cross-border operations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-13
From Tehran to Beirut: Larijani steps into Lebanon’s arms dispute
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
0
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
Lebanon News
05:46
Judge Cheaito pursues money transfers under the guidance of the Penal Code
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
Lebanon News
2025-07-28
Fairuz arrives at church in Bikfaya for final farewell to son Ziad Rahbani: Video
0
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
Lebanon News
03:27
Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem meets Ali Larijani, praises Iran’s support for Lebanon and its resistance
2
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
Lebanon News
03:52
Financial prosecutor orders bankers and others to return funds transferred abroad during crisis within two months
3
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:24
Israel claims it struck Hezbollah underground routes in southern Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:34
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple sites across southern Lebanon and West Bekaa
5
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
Lebanon News
08:26
Lebanese army arrests suspect linked to Pascal Sleiman kidnapping
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Lebanon’s showdown: Will the Lebanese army succeed in enforcing state control over arms?
7
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
Lebanon News
11:43
Two rockets hit southern Lebanese town of Aitaroun
8
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Lebanon News
12:07
Lebanon’s cabinet approves energy, environment ministry action plans
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More