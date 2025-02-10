Israeli airstrikes hit Lebanon-Syria border crossing, alleged Hezbollah sites in Bekaa

Israeli warplanes targeted the Qald al-Sabaa border crossing with Syria in the Hermel outskirts on Sunday evening, expanding strikes in Lebanon’s Bekaa region.



The raids hit the area between Hrabta and Sbouba, with ambulances seen transporting the wounded.



Following the raids, Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee said on X that the strikes targeted an underground tunnel running from Syria into Lebanon, allegedly used by Hezbollah for weapons transfers.



“The Israeli army previously targeted this tunnel and is determined to prevent its reconstruction,” Adraee said. He added that airstrikes also hit Hezbollah sites containing weapons and rocket launchers that posed an “immediate threat.”



Adraee claimed the targets violated Israeli-Lebanese understandings and warned that the military would continue operations to prevent Hezbollah’s repositioning and rearmament.