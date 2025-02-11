Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

Lebanon News
11-02-2025 | 05:09
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

Lebanon’s newly formed government gathered at Baabda Palace on Tuesday for an official group photo, marking the beginning of its tenure.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Government

Photo

Baabda Palace

LBCI Next
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
President Aoun receives letter from Belarusian counterpart inviting him to visit Minsk
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
08:07

Norwegian aid group lays off 1,700 workers over US aid freeze

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07:51

UN says aid flows into Gaza have risen since ceasefire, including shelter items

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family

LBCI
World News
07:29

India to host next AI summit: French presidency

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:47

Man from Zeaiter family found dead in Syria's Hawik, handed over to family

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:00

Acting Army Commander meets UNIFIL chief and French naval official

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:55

President Aoun during cabinet session: A country does not go bankrupt, but its management does

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

Judge Tarek Bitar questions more officials in Beirut Port explosion investigation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Cautious calm prevails on Lebanon-Syria border as army reinforces positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-08

US Embassy welcomes proposed cabinet, urges reform-oriented ministerial statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-06

Saad Hariri's political comeback: A return to the spotlight or a role behind the scenes?

LBCI
World News
04:18

South Korea vows to 'protect' firms' interests after new Trump tariffs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Lebanese Army secures more villages in South Lebanon while Israel maintains strategic footholds: Updates from the border

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Israel's withdrawal from Lebanon: What are the next steps for its border strategy?

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:25

PM Salam condemns Netanyahu's stance, affirms Palestinian right to statehood on their land

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:47

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Israeli army withdrawal from Lebanon: Channel 12

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

Lebanon’s new government takes official group photo at Baabda Palace

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

LBCI refrains from covering ministerial meetings with political blocs to support independence

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

MP Kassem Hachem to LBCI: Berri facilitated government formation, stresses need for cohesive cabinet

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:34

Netanyahu asks Trump to delay Lebanon withdrawal again: Israeli Channel 12

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More