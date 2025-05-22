Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections

22-05-2025 | 07:48
Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections
0min
Berri urges high voter turnout in southern municipal elections

On the eve of the final phase of municipal and local elections in South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri called on residents to vote in large numbers, describing it as an act of national duty and a stand against turning the region into a buffer zone despite the sacrifices made.

Berri said, “Lebanese, southerners, you are the essence of beginnings—in sorrow and joy, in pain and hope. You are the sons of Imam Moussa al-Sadr. Participating in everything that shapes the life of the state is the path to freedom, justice, and development.”

Directing his message to the families of martyrs, especially those who died during Israeli attacks, he added: "To all the loyal, steadfast, and resistant, you are called upon on May 24 to embody the scene of return and loyalty through the ballot box.”

Nabih Berri

Voter

Turnout

South Lebanon

Municipal

Elections

LF leader Samir Geagea praises Abbas' visit, urges swift disarmament of Palestinian camps
PM Salam to Palestinian President: Commitment to sovereignty, disarmament, and two-state solution
