Turkey seeking US sanctions relief, warmer ties in Washington visit

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will ask U.S. officials in Washington this week to remove U.S. sanctions on Turkey and let the country back into a crucial fighter-jet program as Ankara seeks a warming of ties with Washington under the administration of President Donald Trump.



Fidan is set to meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Tuesday, days after a phone call between Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan that a top Trump aide described as "transformational."







Reuters