LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

Lebanon News
13-02-2025 | 05:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

On Thursday, the LBCI team was on the ground monitoring the removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut. The process marks a significant step in reopening key areas of the capital, restoring access to spaces that had been restricted for years.  

Lebanon News

LBCI

Barriers

Barbed

Wire

Downtown

Beirut

LBCI Next
Health Ministry handover ceremony held amid numerous challenges
Lebanon’s President discusses expatriate affairs in Liberia and Mali with Ambassador
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Israeli army advances toward Borj El Mlouk in South Lebanon, sets up barbed wire barricade

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Wassim Mansouri announces removal of concrete barriers around BDL to open doors to the public

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Lebanese army deploys in south Lebanon towns after Israeli withdrawal, removes barriers and rubble

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Saudi Ambassador and U.S. envoy continue efforts in Beirut amid ongoing political deadlock, LBCI reports

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:40

Lebanese passengers stranded in Tehran; Israel claims IRGC arms Hezbollah via Beirut Airport (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:33

LBCI sources: Berri rejects extension of Israeli withdrawal deadline beyond Feb. 18

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Lebanese Defense Ministry holds handover ceremony amid security challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

PM Nawaf Salam receives invitation to Hezbollah leaders' funeral

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:28

Norwegian Ambassador conveys King Harald V’s message to Lebanon’s President, reaffirming commitment to stronger ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:37

Acting BDL governor to collaborate with new government on plan to return depositors' funds

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:23

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:14

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-25

LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Loud sonic booms heard across several areas in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:01

Israeli army establishes five military sites in Lebanon: Israel's Kan 11 channel

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:34

Avichay Adraee claims Iran’s Quds Force, Hezbollah smuggle arms funds through Beirut Airport

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:36

Israeli army builds new military sites in Lebanon, no plans to withdraw: Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:48

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

Israeli army calls for extended deployment in South Lebanon, citing Iran's support for Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:46

Israeli minister tells Bloomberg: No immediate withdrawal from South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
00:13

Israel seen as likely to attack Iran by midyear, Washington Post reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More