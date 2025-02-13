A handover ceremony occurred between former Minister Hector Hajjar and the newly appointed Minister Hanin Al-Sayed at Lebanon's Social Affairs Ministry.



Minister Al-Sayed discussed her plans for Lebanon's social sector, emphasizing the importance of addressing the country's youth migration issue.



"I had a conversation with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Tele Liban about the challenge we face in bringing back young people to Lebanon. This ministry is essential for that goal, and it's the reason I chose the Social Affairs Ministry. I started working here back in 2005 when Nayla Moawad was the Minister," she said.



Al-Sayed elaborated on the importance of developing state institutions, noting that Lebanon has suffered from institutional weaknesses over the years.



"The difference between a developed nation and others lies in the development of its institutions. My focus will be on strengthening these institutions, particularly through digitization, which is a tool, not an end goal, especially with programs like 'Aman,'" she stated.



She outlined her vision for comprehensive social protection in Lebanon, emphasizing that the Ministry of Social Affairs would not be working alone. "Several other ministries are involved in this effort, focusing on a collective approach to social welfare."



Minister Al-Sayed also referenced a touching Instagram video she watched, where an advocate, Lynn Al-Sayed, appealed to the government for immediate action to support people with disabilities. "Lynn's message deeply moved me. She called on the new government to finalize the agreement Lebanon signed two years ago regarding the rights of people with disabilities, which has not yet been sent to the United Nations due to the need for the president's signature. I promise Lynn that this will be my first task," Al-Sayed noted.



Al-Sayed also pledged to consult with disability advocacy groups and work alongside the Finance Ministry to secure funding with the support of donors and the Lebanese diaspora. "There are many programs, as Hajjar mentioned, and we will work to activate them," she added.