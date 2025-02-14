Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining

Lebanon News
14-02-2025 | 00:25
Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining
0min
Beirut airport customs seize cocaine hidden in suitcase lining

LBCI has learned that Beirut's Rafic Hariri International Airport customs—passenger and duty-free section—seized a quantity of drugs from a Nigerian traveler who arrived on Thursday night on Ethiopian Airlines flight ET 406.

Reports indicated that the drugs were concealed with high precision, hidden inside an inner belt wrapped around the edges of the suitcase. The total weight of the seized cocaine was 3 kilograms.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Beirut

Airport

Customs

Lebanon's PM Nawaf Salam visits Rafic Hariri’s tomb, reflects on legacy of justice and unity
Israeli warplanes target Litani River area, alleged Hezbollah positions
LBCI Previous

