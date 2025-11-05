Macron asks Iran’s president for 'full release' of French nationals: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday asked his Iranian counterpart, Massoud Pezeshkian, for the "full and complete release" of a pair freed from an Iranian prison, the Elysee said.



In a telephone conversation, the president welcomed the release from prison of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris "as a first step" and called "for their full and complete release, which should take place as soon as possible," the French presidency said.



AFP



