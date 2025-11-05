Macron asks Iran’s president for 'full release' of French nationals: Elysee

World News
05-11-2025 | 05:58
Macron asks Iran’s president for &#39;full release&#39; of French nationals: Elysee
Macron asks Iran’s president for 'full release' of French nationals: Elysee

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday asked his Iranian counterpart, Massoud Pezeshkian, for the "full and complete release" of a pair freed from an Iranian prison, the Elysee said.

In a telephone conversation, the president welcomed the release from prison of Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris "as a first step" and called "for their full and complete release, which should take place as soon as possible," the French presidency said.

AFP

World News

France

Emmanuel Macron

Iran

Massoud Pezeshkian

