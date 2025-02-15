Lebanese Army vows firm response after UN vehicle torched

The Lebanese Army pledged Friday to take firm action against those behind the torching of a U.N. peacekeeping vehicle on the Beirut Airport road, which Hezbollah supporters had cut for a second evening.



"Several areas, particularly the area around the airport... have been the scene of demonstrations marked by acts of vandalism and clashes, including assaults on members of the armed forces and attacks against vehicles" of the United Nations, the Army posted on X, adding that troops would take "firm action to prevent any breach of public order and arrest troublemakers."



AFP