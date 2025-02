مشاهد للتوغل وعملية التفجير التي قام بها الجيش الاسرائيلي بالسدانة في أطراف كفرشوبا لجهة الهبارية وكفرحمام - حاصبيا pic.twitter.com/iiM2AXwkMP — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) February 16, 2025

The Israeli military carried out a large-scale explosion between the villages of Kfarhamam and Habbariyeh in Lebanon’s Hasbaya district, escalating tensions along the southern border.Meanwhile, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health strongly condemned the abduction of two paramedics affiliated with the Islamic Risala Scout Association by Israeli forces.The ministry said in a statement that the paramedics were taken to an undisclosed location while evacuating the wounded from the town of Houla.Calling the act a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws protecting medical and emergency personnel, the ministry demanded the immediate release of the kidnapped paramedics.