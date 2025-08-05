Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

Lebanon News
05-08-2025 | 14:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

Two ministers affiliated with the Amal-Hezbollah duo withdrew from Tuesday's cabinet session at Baabda Palace, as tensions surfaced over a U.S. proposal regarding the disarmament of non-state actors.

Ministers Rakan Nasreddine and Tamara Zein walked out of the meeting, although Minister Fadi Makki remained present. All three ministers stayed inside the palace grounds following the walkout. 

According to LBCI sources, the withdrawal was a coordinated move by the Amal-Hezbollah duo ministers.

Despite the disruption, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the cabinet had agreed to continue discussions on the paper submitted by the U.S. side on Thursday. He confirmed that the Lebanese Army has been tasked with drafting a plan to restrict arms possession, to be presented to the cabinet before the end of the month and finalized before the end of the year.

Information Minister Paul Morcos announced several cabinet decisions following the session. 

Among them was the renaming of Hafez al-Assad Avenue near Beirut airport to Ziad Rahbani Avenue, in addition to the approval of a recruitment competition for 25 firefighters to serve at the Beirut Airport unit.

Morcos emphasized that the government remains near all Lebanese citizens and is committed to maintaining national security.

He also clarified that while the disarmament principle was already part of the ministerial statement, today's session marked the beginning of discussions based on the American proposal.

Minister Fadi Makki expressed reservations regarding the statement issued by the cabinet, particularly about the decision to set a deadline for the army's plan before full discussions are held with all ministers present in a future session. All other ministers, except for those representing the Amal-Hezbollah duo, endorsed the statement.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Session

Decisions

Discussions

Stances

Hezbollah

Weapons

LBCI Next
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-10

President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-29

Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01

Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:59

LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:19

Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:17

Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:50

Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:20

Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:32

MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More