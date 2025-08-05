Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances

Two ministers affiliated with the Amal-Hezbollah duo withdrew from Tuesday's cabinet session at Baabda Palace, as tensions surfaced over a U.S. proposal regarding the disarmament of non-state actors.



Ministers Rakan Nasreddine and Tamara Zein walked out of the meeting, although Minister Fadi Makki remained present. All three ministers stayed inside the palace grounds following the walkout.



According to LBCI sources, the withdrawal was a coordinated move by the Amal-Hezbollah duo ministers.



Despite the disruption, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the cabinet had agreed to continue discussions on the paper submitted by the U.S. side on Thursday. He confirmed that the Lebanese Army has been tasked with drafting a plan to restrict arms possession, to be presented to the cabinet before the end of the month and finalized before the end of the year.



Information Minister Paul Morcos announced several cabinet decisions following the session.



Among them was the renaming of Hafez al-Assad Avenue near Beirut airport to Ziad Rahbani Avenue, in addition to the approval of a recruitment competition for 25 firefighters to serve at the Beirut Airport unit.



Morcos emphasized that the government remains near all Lebanese citizens and is committed to maintaining national security.



He also clarified that while the disarmament principle was already part of the ministerial statement, today's session marked the beginning of discussions based on the American proposal.



Minister Fadi Makki expressed reservations regarding the statement issued by the cabinet, particularly about the decision to set a deadline for the army's plan before full discussions are held with all ministers present in a future session. All other ministers, except for those representing the Amal-Hezbollah duo, endorsed the statement.