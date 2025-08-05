News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
05-08-2025 | 14:17
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Two ministers affiliated with the Amal-Hezbollah duo withdrew from Tuesday's cabinet session at Baabda Palace, as tensions surfaced over a U.S. proposal regarding the disarmament of non-state actors.
Ministers Rakan Nasreddine and Tamara Zein walked out of the meeting, although Minister Fadi Makki remained present. All three ministers stayed inside the palace grounds following the walkout.
According to LBCI sources, the withdrawal was a coordinated move by the Amal-Hezbollah duo ministers.
Despite the disruption, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that the cabinet had agreed to continue discussions on the paper submitted by the U.S. side on Thursday. He confirmed that the Lebanese Army has been tasked with drafting a plan to restrict arms possession, to be presented to the cabinet before the end of the month and finalized before the end of the year.
Information Minister Paul Morcos announced several cabinet decisions following the session.
Among them was the renaming of Hafez al-Assad Avenue near Beirut airport to Ziad Rahbani Avenue, in addition to the approval of a recruitment competition for 25 firefighters to serve at the Beirut Airport unit.
Morcos emphasized that the government remains near all Lebanese citizens and is committed to maintaining national security.
He also clarified that while the disarmament principle was already part of the ministerial statement, today's session marked the beginning of discussions based on the American proposal.
Minister Fadi Makki expressed reservations regarding the statement issued by the cabinet, particularly about the decision to set a deadline for the army's plan before full discussions are held with all ministers present in a future session. All other ministers, except for those representing the Amal-Hezbollah duo, endorsed the statement.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Session
Decisions
Discussions
Stances
Hezbollah
Weapons
Next
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2025-07-10
President Aoun and PM Salam discuss financial and judicial appointments ahead of cabinet session: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
Lebanon News
2025-05-29
Cabinet appoints key figures to CDR and Ogero leadership
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Tense session: Lebanese Parliament passes key loan agreements and military grants
0
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
0
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
0
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
News Bulletin Reports
13:19
Occupation or siege? Israel's leadership split on Gaza strategy
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:14
Hezbollah's Qassem: Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
3
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
Lebanon News
14:17
Post-Cabinet session: Key decisions, discussions, and stances
4
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
5
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
6
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
7
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
From Beirut to Moscow: Lebanon's Caracalla triumphs at Russia's grandest theater
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More