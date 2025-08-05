MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

05-08-2025 | 09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
2min
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue

Democratic Gathering bloc member MP Marwan Hamadeh called on Hezbollah to "set the Shiite sect aside" when it comes to the issue of handing over its weapons. 

In an interview with LBCI, Hamadeh said that while the law on judicial independence may not be perfect, it represents a significant step forward.

Reflecting on past presidential nominations, Hamadeh noted that even when the bloc supported Michel Moawad and Jihad Azour, "we always had Joseph Aoun in mind. We have come to know him as more than just a military uniform."

Turning to the Palestinian leadership, Hamadeh remarked that President Mahmoud Abbas "has nothing left of himself," and said the time has come for "a new face who can say 'I am the new Palestine, not Hamas and extremism.'"

Hamadeh added that most Palestinian camps are effectively under Hezbollah's control. He contrasted the current phases of the two leaders, stating that "Joseph Aoun is at the beginning of his term, while Mahmoud Abbas is at the end of his. Aoun can disarm Hezbollah and then move to disarm the Palestinian factions, starting with a decision that should be made this afternoon."

