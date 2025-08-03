News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Marhaba Dawle
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
24
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics
Middle East News
03-08-2025 | 13:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics
At least 54 migrants died when a boat sank off Yemen's coast due to bad weather on Sunday, medics told Reuters.
Reuters
Middle East News
Migrants
Die
Boat
Yemen
Coast
Medics
Next
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
Syria's defense ministry and Kurdish-led SDF trade blame over attack in northern Syria
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
0
Middle East News
13:50
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics
Middle East News
13:50
At least 54 migrants die as boat sinks off Yemen coast: Medics
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
Israel-Gaza War Updates
14:37
Hamas says will only allow ICRC access to hostages if aid corridors opened
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:21
Israeli author David Grossman says Gaza war is 'genocide'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
Lebanon News
2025-07-26
Lebanese artist Ziad Rahbani dies at 69
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
0
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
0
Middle East News
2025-08-02
Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria
Middle East News
2025-08-02
Jordan says two armed people killed after 'infiltration attempt' through its border with Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
Middle East News
04:31
Israeli army claims conducting simultaneous raids in southern Syria, seizes weapons
2
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
Lebanon News
03:23
Lebanon’s Education Ministry: Official high school exam results are final and published on ministry's website
3
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
Lebanon News
07:45
PM Salam: No justice for the Beirut Port explosion without truth and accountability
4
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
Lebanon News
07:46
Culture Minister signs decision to list Beirut Port silos as historic site
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Three-way negotiations: Internal rift deepens in Israel over Gaza war and hostage deal
6
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
Lebanon News
11:17
Lebanese Army opens recruitment for male combat soldiers
7
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
Lebanon News
10:43
Naïka is set to take over the stage at the Byblos International Festival! A night full of good music awaits ✨ Book your tickets now
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Syria returns begin: Lebanon's refugee camps see departures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More