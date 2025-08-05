Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem ruled out accepting any new agreements with Israel, insisting that the original deal, referring to the November 27 understanding, must be implemented first.



"We reject any new agreement. Any proposed timeline that falls under the shadow of Israeli aggression is unacceptable," he declared.



Qassem accused Israel of reneging on its commitments and said developments in Syria have pushed Israel to reconsider its previous stance.



"Israel reversed the agreement and did not abide by it. What happened in Syria greatly influenced the steps Israel took, and it now regrets formulating the agreement," he added.



In response to recent statements by U.S. envoy Tom Barrack, Qassem said, "What Barrack proposed serves Israel entirely. His conditions—disarming Lebanon, the resistance, and the people—are completely in Israel's favor."



He revealed that Barrack's proposal includes disarming Hezbollah within 30 days, even down to hand grenades and mortar shells, which he described as "simple weapons."



He also warned of a wider conflict: "If Israel launches a broader war on Lebanon, rockets will fall upon it."



Qassem emphasized that Hezbollah had facilitated the Lebanese state's responsibilities under the November 27 deal, but stressed that Lebanon's priority remains "restoring sovereignty and achieving liberation," while "Israel's interest lies in weakening Lebanon."



Qassem reiterated that Lebanon's interest lies in restoring sovereignty and liberation, while Israel's interest is in weakening Lebanon. He also stressed that the issue of resistance against Israel must be decided through national consensus and that disarmament should not be tied to any timeline.