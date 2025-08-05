News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Kaser Adem - Al Saradib
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Keserwan
30
o
Metn
30
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
31
o
South
31
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
05-08-2025 | 08:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon’s Cabinet met in Baabda on Tuesday, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and key ministers. The session included a 10-item agenda.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Cabinet
Joseph Aoun
Nawaf Salam
Next
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Bahaa Hariri: There is no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
World News
09:52
US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion
World News
09:52
US Coast Guard says Titan submersible's design a primary factor in implosion
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
0
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
0
World News
08:40
Trump says may 'substantially' raise tariffs on India in next 24 hrs
World News
08:40
Trump says may 'substantially' raise tariffs on India in next 24 hrs
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
0
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
Lebanon News
09:32
MP Marwan Hamadeh to LBCI: Hezbollah has to separate Shiite identity from arms issue
0
Lebanon News
07:22
Bahaa Hariri: There is no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy
Lebanon News
07:22
Bahaa Hariri: There is no sovereignty with weapons outside legitimacy
0
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
Lebanon News
09:50
Cabinet begins debate on exclusive state control of weapons
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
0
World News
04:52
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
World News
04:52
Russian strikes kill one, wound many in Ukraine's east
0
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
News Bulletin Reports
13:24
Former security chiefs speak out: Netanyahu faces internal uprising over Gaza
2
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
Lebanon News
06:32
After meeting Gebran Bassil, Hezbollah warns of risks of internal fragmentation
3
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon News
08:20
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
4
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
Lebanon News
11:07
Moment of silence held at 6:07 PM to mark Beirut Port explosion anniversary
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Five years later, justice delayed: Beirut blast indictment held up by legal battles and political roadblocks
6
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
Lebanon News
06:04
President Aoun signs judicial appointments and transfers decree
7
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
Israel-Gaza War Updates
16:01
Yedioth Ahronoth: Netanyahu aides say Gaza invasion decision final
8
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
World News
15:55
US links $1.9 billion in state disaster funds to Israel boycott stance
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More