Lebanon's Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

Lebanon News
05-08-2025 | 08:20
High views
Lebanon's Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun
Lebanon’s Cabinet convenes in Baabda under President Aoun

Lebanon’s Cabinet met in Baabda on Tuesday, chaired by President Joseph Aoun and attended by Prime Minister Nawaf Salam and key ministers. The session included a 10-item agenda.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Cabinet

Joseph Aoun

Nawaf Salam

