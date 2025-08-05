LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

05-08-2025 | 12:59
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session

LBCI has learned that, contrary to circulating reports, the Cabinet has not yet taken any decision to postpone discussions on the agenda item concerning the exclusive control of weapons. The matter remains under active deliberation.

