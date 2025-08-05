News
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
Lebanon News
05-08-2025 | 12:59
High views
Share
Share
0
min
LBCI sources: No decision yet on deferring arms control discussion in Cabinet session
LBCI has learned that, contrary to circulating reports, the Cabinet has not yet taken any decision to postpone discussions on the agenda item concerning the exclusive control of weapons. The matter remains under active deliberation.
Lebanon News
LBCI
Decision
Arms
Control
Discussion
Cabinet
