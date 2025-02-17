President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said on Monday that Israel "cannot be trusted" and expressed concerns over the possibility of a complete Israeli withdrawal on Tuesday.



Speaking to a delegation from the Press Editors' Syndicate, Aoun stressed that Lebanon's response would come through a unified national stance.



He emphasized that war is not viable and that diplomatic channels would be pursued, as Lebanon cannot endure another war.



He also confirmed that the Lebanese Army is prepared to deploy in villages and towns from which Israeli forces withdraw.



Aoun noted that reconstruction efforts are contingent on reforms and that no external aid would be available without implementing necessary changes. However, Lebanon welcomes any assistance in addressing the aftermath of the war.



He dismissed fears of sectarian strife or divisions within the Army, pointing out that fallen Lebanese soldiers during the Israeli aggression came from all sects and regions, reaffirming the military's unity and its "sacred mission."