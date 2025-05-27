North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'

27-05-2025 | 00:20
North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'
North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'

North Korea's foreign ministry has criticized the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative," state media said on Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump on May 20 said he had picked a design for the Golden Dome missile defense system and named a leader of the ambitious $175 billion program.

The Golden Dome plan "is a typical product of 'America first,' the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice, and is an outer space nuclear war scenario," said the Institute for American Studies of North Korea's foreign ministry, according to state KCNA news agency.

Reuters

World News

North Korea

US

Missile

Defense

Nuclear

War

