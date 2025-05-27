North Korea says US space shield is 'nuclear war scenario'

North Korea's foreign ministry has criticized the U.S. Golden Dome missile defense shield project as a "very dangerous threatening initiative," state media said on Tuesday.



U.S. President Donald Trump on May 20 said he had picked a design for the Golden Dome missile defense system and named a leader of the ambitious $175 billion program.



The Golden Dome plan "is a typical product of 'America first,' the height of self-righteousness, arrogance, high-handed and arbitrary practice, and is an outer space nuclear war scenario," said the Institute for American Studies of North Korea's foreign ministry, according to state KCNA news agency.



Reuters