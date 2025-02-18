Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas

Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 00:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon security official says Israel begins to withdraw from some southern areas

A Lebanese security official said Israeli troops had started to pull out on Monday from some border villages as Lebanon's army moved in hours before a deadline to implement a Hezbollah-Israel truce.

"Israeli forces are beginning to withdraw from border villages, including Meiss El Jabal and Blida, as the Lebanese army advances," the official told AFP, requesting anonymity to discuss sensitive matters.

AFP

Lebanon News

Israel

Withdrawal

Lebanon

Ceasefire

LBCI Next
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-17

Israel security cabinet begins meeting to vote on Gaza deal: Israeli official

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-07

US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-04

Israel to notify Washington it will not withdraw from Lebanon after 60-day deadline: Al Jazeera

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-17

Macron from Pine Palace: Israel must withdraw from South Lebanon, expresses confidence in new phase

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:30

Katz says Israel will 'act strongly' against any violation by Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:20

Israeli aircraft fly over Hermel and northern Bekaa at medium altitude

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:59

Speaker Berri calls for a session to discuss ministerial statement on February 25 and 26

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:19

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-08

Lebanon’s new government Ministers: A look at their diverse backgrounds

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon's new Economy Minister Amer Al-Bassat takes office in handover ceremony

LBCI
World News
01:53

Turkish police detain 282 suspects in raids targeting PKK militants

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16

Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:48

Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:48

President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:26

Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:28

Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Lebanese authorities address airport security in response to Tehran-Beirut flight suspension

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More