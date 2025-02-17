Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Lebanese Army is preparing to redeploy in its former positions in occupied villages following the expected Israeli withdrawal on Tuesday.



The army has raised its readiness levels to facilitate the deployment and expedite efforts to clear roads of war remnants, ensuring the safe return of displaced residents.



As the deadline for the second phase of the Israeli withdrawal nears, several villages remain under occupation, including Wazzani, Sardah Al-Aamra, Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Markaba, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Maroun El Ras, Yaroun, and strategic locations such as Tallet El Hamames, Jabal Blat, and Labbouneh. Some areas where the Lebanese Army had already deployed also remain partially occupied.



However, the withdrawal will not be complete, as the Israeli army is expected to maintain control over five key hills and positions inside Lebanese territory. These locations include:



- Tallet El Hamames, east of Khiam, overlooking the Metula settlement.



- A hill in Markaba, Wadi Hunin, near a UNIFIL post, facing the Margaliot settlement.



- Jabal Al Bat – Jall Al-Deir, an elevated position between Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras, overseeing Avivim and Al-Malkiyya settlements.



- Jabal Blat, a strategic high ground separating the western and central sectors, providing oversight of Zar'it and Shomera settlements.



- The Labbouneh hills in the west overlook settlements in western Galilee, including Hanita, Nahariyya, and Shlomi.



The continued Israeli presence in these five locations extends occupation beyond their immediate perimeters, affecting the surrounding areas up to the border.



According to sources in the ceasefire monitoring committee, Israel has indicated that its decision to remain in these hills is not solely for military strategic purposes but also to reassure northern settlers and encourage their return starting in early March.