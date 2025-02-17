News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Meryena
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
17-02-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The Lebanese Army is preparing to redeploy in its former positions in occupied villages following the expected Israeli withdrawal on Tuesday.
The army has raised its readiness levels to facilitate the deployment and expedite efforts to clear roads of war remnants, ensuring the safe return of displaced residents.
As the deadline for the second phase of the Israeli withdrawal nears, several villages remain under occupation, including Wazzani, Sardah Al-Aamra, Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Markaba, Houla, Meiss El Jabal, Maroun El Ras, Yaroun, and strategic locations such as Tallet El Hamames, Jabal Blat, and Labbouneh. Some areas where the Lebanese Army had already deployed also remain partially occupied.
However, the withdrawal will not be complete, as the Israeli army is expected to maintain control over five key hills and positions inside Lebanese territory. These locations include:
- Tallet El Hamames, east of Khiam, overlooking the Metula settlement.
- A hill in Markaba, Wadi Hunin, near a UNIFIL post, facing the Margaliot settlement.
- Jabal Al Bat – Jall Al-Deir, an elevated position between Aitaroun and Maroun El Ras, overseeing Avivim and Al-Malkiyya settlements.
- Jabal Blat, a strategic high ground separating the western and central sectors, providing oversight of Zar'it and Shomera settlements.
- The Labbouneh hills in the west overlook settlements in western Galilee, including Hanita, Nahariyya, and Shlomi.
The continued Israeli presence in these five locations extends occupation beyond their immediate perimeters, affecting the surrounding areas up to the border.
According to sources in the ceasefire monitoring committee, Israel has indicated that its decision to remain in these hills is not solely for military strategic purposes but also to reassure northern settlers and encourage their return starting in early March.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Incomplete
Exit
Partial
Israeli
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Strategic
Locations
Occupation
Next
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-01
The slow and unfinished withdrawal from South Lebanon: Israeli forces remain in key strategic positions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
Israeli official confirms efforts to reach agreement on delaying Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon: Amal Shehadeh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-21
Countdown to Israeli withdrawal from South Lebanon: Lebanon anticipates delays
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-14
Strategic hills in dispute: Israel retains key positions as Lebanon insists on full withdrawal
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Hezbollah-led protests, Iranian flights issue fuel political tension: Will diplomacy or street action decide the outcome?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Israel's forces ambush Houla residents as tensions rise ahead of February 18 withdrawal deadline
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-16
Pressure mounts as Lebanon and Israel approach key ceasefire deadline: The latest details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Details on the list of towns in South Lebanon as Lebanese Army deployed and Israeli forces withdrew
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
12:57
Israel preparing to receive bodies of four hostages on Thursday: Security official
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Hezbollah-Amal duo await Baabda meeting before final stance: Sources tell LBCI
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-05
Lebanon's ceasefire at risk: Israel signals delay in withdrawal from Lebanon due to Hezbollah activity
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
Lebanon News
05:16
Israeli airstrike in Sidon targets senior Hamas military official Mohammad Shahin: Security source to LBCI
2
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
Lebanon News
05:48
President Aoun says Israel cannot be trusted, diplomatic efforts to prevent war
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Israel's ambitions for Lebanese land: Lebanese divisions fuel Netanyahu's vision for a new Middle East
4
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
Lebanon News
03:36
Iran says to take part in Nasrallah funeral at 'high level'
5
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:14
Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
Lebanon News
09:42
LBCI obtains ministerial statement draft
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Incomplete exit: Partial Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon leaves strategic locations under occupation
8
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Lebanon News
09:09
Israel says limited forces to remain in five key positions in South Lebanon after Feb. 18
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More