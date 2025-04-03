Hungary says to withdraw from International Criminal Court

World News
03-04-2025 | 04:24
High views
Hungary says to withdraw from International Criminal Court
Hungary says to withdraw from International Criminal Court

Hungary's government announced Thursday that it would withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC), just before Prime Minister Viktor Orban was to receive his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, the subject of an ICC arrest warrant.

"Hungary exits the International Criminal Court. The government will initiate the withdrawal procedure on Thursday, in accordance with the constitutional and international legal framework," Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas posted on Facebook.

AFP

World News

Hungary

Withdraw

International Criminal Court

