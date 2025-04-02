News
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02-04-2025 | 01:05
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israel Defense Minister says Gaza offensive expands, to seize 'large areas'
Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Wednesday that the military was expanding its operations in Gaza to seize "large areas" after it resumed its offensive in the Palestinian territory last month.
Israel's operation in the Gaza Strip "is expanding to destroy and clear the area of terrorists and terrorist infrastructure, and to seize large areas that will be incorporated into Israeli security zones," he said in a statement.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Defense Minister
Gaza
Expansion
War
Next
Gaza rescuers say 15 killed in Israeli strikes on two homes
Israeli army killing of Gaza aid workers 'deeply disturbing': UN rights chief
Previous
