Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Sunday

Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 02:03
High views
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah's funeral on Sunday
0min
Beirut Airport to suspend flights during Hassan Nasrallah’s funeral on Sunday

Flights at Beirut’s Rafic Hariri International Airport will be suspended on Sunday from 12:00 PM to 4:00 PM during the funeral of Hezbollah former leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Authorities announced that flight schedules will be adjusted accordingly, with affected departures and arrivals being rescheduled.

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Hassan Nasrallah

Funeral

Beirut Airport

Flights

Lebanese Army deploys in southern border towns following Israeli withdrawal
Israeli army announces withdrawal from South Lebanon except for five sites
