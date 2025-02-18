Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE

Lebanon News
18-02-2025 | 12:25
High views
Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE
Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE

Former Prime Minister Saad Hariri has left Beirut and will head to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

