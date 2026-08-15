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Indonesian authorities urge evacuations after 7.7 quake: Emergency official
World News
15-08-2026 | 01:04
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Indonesian authorities urge evacuations after 7.7 quake: Emergency official
Indonesia urged residents in coastal areas of Flores island on Saturday to immediately evacuate to higher ground following a strong 7.7-magnitude quake that triggered a tsunami warning.
"We strongly urge our communities along the northern coast of Flores and in the southern parts, on the southern islands and across the southern region, to carry out self-evacuation immediately," Abdul Muhari, an official at the national disaster agency, BNPB, said.
Residents should "move away from the shore, either by going more than two kilometres inland or by moving up into hilly areas more than 10 meters high," he told local broadcaster Kompas TV.
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