PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation

Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 06:32
High views
PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation
2min
PM Salam meets officials, discusses government affairs and security situation

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam received former Prime Minister Hassan Diab on Wednesday morning at the Grand Serail. 

Diab congratulated him on the formation of the government and wished him success. The meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss the current developments.

The Prime Minister also met with Foreign Minister Youssef Raji to discuss the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues.

Additionally, Salam received the Russian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alexander Rudakov, who said: "My visit today to the Prime Minister was to congratulate him on the formation of the government. I also delivered a message from Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. We discussed the bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them."

The Prime Minister also met with the Acting Director-General of General Security, Major General Elias Baissari, to discuss the security situation in the country.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Salam met with a delegation from the National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared in Lebanon, headed by Ziad Achour, with the presence of the Secretary-General of the Cabinet, Judge Mahmoud Makiya.

After the meeting, Achour stated: "As the 50th anniversary of the start of the Civil War approaches, we presented Prime Minister Salam with a memorandum regarding the missing and forcibly disappeared persons in Lebanon, including approximately 700 individuals who are believed to have gone missing or been forcibly disappeared in Syria. We called on the President to issue the urgent and necessary decrees to ensure the functioning of the Commission, whose mandate ends on July 3, 2025."

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Nawaf Salam

Meetings

Officials

