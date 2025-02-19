Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Taymour Jumblatt received a Hezbollah delegation that included MPs Hussein Hajj Hassan and Amin Sherri.



The meeting, attended by MPs Hadi Aboul Hosn and Wael Abou Faour, as well as the party's Secretary-General Zafer Nasser and Jumblatt’s advisor Houssam Harb, focused on delivering an invitation to the funeral of Hezbollah’s former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.