Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 08:37
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0min
Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Taymour Jumblatt received a Hezbollah delegation that included MPs Hussein Hajj Hassan and Amin Sherri. 

The meeting, attended by MPs Hadi Aboul Hosn and Wael Abou Faour, as well as the party's Secretary-General Zafer Nasser and Jumblatt’s advisor Houssam Harb, focused on delivering an invitation to the funeral of Hezbollah’s former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Hezbollah

Taymour Jumblatt

Hassan Nasrallah

Funeral

Hashem Safieddine

France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
