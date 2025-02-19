News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
5 at 5:00 PM
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
Movies
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Clips
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
19-02-2025 | 08:37
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Hezbollah delegation invites MP Taymour Jumblatt to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Progressive Socialist Party leader MP Taymour Jumblatt received a Hezbollah delegation that included MPs Hussein Hajj Hassan and Amin Sherri.
The meeting, attended by MPs Hadi Aboul Hosn and Wael Abou Faour, as well as the party's Secretary-General Zafer Nasser and Jumblatt’s advisor Houssam Harb, focused on delivering an invitation to the funeral of Hezbollah’s former secretaries-general, Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Hezbollah
Taymour Jumblatt
Hassan Nasrallah
Funeral
Hashem Safieddine
Next
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-17
Hezbollah delegation invites Saad Hariri to funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Hezbollah delegation invites Patriarch Al-Rahi to funeral of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-03
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:56
MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state
Lebanon News
09:56
MP Razi El Hage tells LBCI: Lebanese army will no longer tolerate defiance against the state
0
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
Lebanon News
07:55
Lebanon's FM discusses key issues with EU, Russian ambassadors and UN representative
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
Hezbollah hails 'day of glory' as Lebanese civilians return to South Lebanon amid Israeli violations
0
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
09:34
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
Lebanon News
2025-02-11
Lebanon forms government committee to draft ministerial statement
0
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland
Lebanon News
07:30
Lebanon's Ministry of Culture recovers three stolen artifacts from Switzerland
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Unanswered questions: Why is Israel still positioned in five hills in South Lebanon?
3
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
08:15
Lebanon's central bank raises withdrawal limits under circulars 158 and 166
4
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
00:24
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
02:44
Israeli drones fly at low altitude over multiple towns in southern Lebanon: NNA
6
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported
Lebanon News
05:45
Israeli drone strikes Rapid vehicle in Aita al-Shaab, casualties reported
7
Lebanon News
12:25
Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE
Lebanon News
12:25
Saad Hariri departs Beirut for the UAE
8
Lebanon News
05:09
Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral
Lebanon News
05:09
Baghdad-Beirut flights fill up ahead of Hezbollah's Nasrallah funeral
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More