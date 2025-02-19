US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz reaffirms support for Lebanon amid Israeli withdrawal

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun emphasized to U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz the importance of ending the Israeli occupation at the remaining points and completing the implementation of the ceasefire agreement to ensure stability in the south and enforce United Nations Security Council Resolution 1701.



He stressed the need to expedite the release of Lebanese detainees confined in Israel.



For his part, the National Security Advisor assured President Aoun that the U.S. administration is monitoring developments in the south following the partial withdrawal of Israeli forces and the continued occupation of several border points.



Waltz praised the role of the Lebanese army in deploying to the areas evacuated by Israeli forces, affirming that the United States is committed to working with Lebanon to establish a ceasefire and diplomatically resolve outstanding issues.



He emphasized the importance of the Lebanese-American partnership and the necessity of strengthening it in all areas.