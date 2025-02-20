World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

Lebanon News
20-02-2025 | 09:51
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
World Bank delegation advises Lebanon to establish a reconstruction fund with transparency reforms: Sources to LBCI

Sources told LBCI that members of the World Bank delegation explained to the Lebanese side during the meeting at the Grand Serail the most effective approach for seeking international assistance for reconstruction.

They advised Lebanon to establish a dedicated fund for reconstruction funds, accompanied by reforms that ensure transparency in their use. 

Based on this framework, Lebanon can then appeal to the international community and donor countries for support.

Lebanon News

World Bank

Lebanon

Reforms

Transparency

Funds

LBCI Next
Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut
Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Lebanon's Public Works Minister discusses emergency aid with World Bank delegation

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

Sources to LBCI: US delegation reaffirms support for Lebanese Army, discusses southern stability, Resolution 1701

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06

Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Israel’s continued presence in Lebanon: Security concern or strategic move?

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Judge Ghaza Aoun files charges against former and acting BDL governors

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

PM Salam orders independent audits for public institutions to enhance transparency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Israeli drone strike hits Wadi Khansa-Majidiye area in Lebanon

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:18

Hamas blames Israel for deaths of hostages in Gaza

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-02

Speaker Nabih Berri holds key diplomatic meetings

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:34

Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:22

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:22

MEA adjusts Sunday's flight schedules amid temporary Beirut airport closure

LBCI
Middle East News
01:44

Yemeni minister calls for arrest of Houthi officials attending Nasrallah's funeral in Beirut

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
02:34

Hamas displays four coffins before hostage body handover: AFP

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:56

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:56

Lebanon's PM Salam highlights importance of joint efforts for security and stability with Iraq

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:01

Lebanese Defense Minister suspends gun carry permits from Feb. 22 to Feb. 25

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More