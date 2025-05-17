Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As the U.N. Security Council prepares to vote in August on renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), growing concerns are emerging in Beirut over reported opposition from Israel and pressure from the United States to reshape the mission.



According to diplomatic sources and leaked reports, Israel is seeking to either prevent the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate or push for the force's complete withdrawal from Lebanon. Israeli officials reportedly argue that the mission has failed to stop Hezbollah from building military infrastructure, including near UNIFIL bases in South Lebanon.



Meanwhile, U.S. discussions behind closed doors suggest a different approach: restructuring the peacekeeping mission by reducing its troops and transforming it into a smaller, more cost-effective observer force equipped with enhanced monitoring tools. Washington has reportedly raised concerns over what it sees as the mission's limited effectiveness.



Proposals circulating reportedly include eliminating or downsizing specific national contingents within UNIFIL. These ideas clash with Lebanon's official stance, which strongly supports maintaining the current scale and role of the international force.



In response to the emerging threats to the mission's continuity, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has tasked the Foreign Ministry with addressing the issue. Diplomatic efforts have already begun through Lebanon's mission to the United Nations and outreach to friendly countries.



Lebanese officials hope France, the traditional lead on the UNIFIL file and the drafter of the renewal resolution, will align with Lebanon's position and help safeguard the mission.



However, there are concerns that any attempt to extend the mandate could be derailed by a potential veto in the Security Council, particularly amid growing American and Israeli criticism of the mission.



The timing of recent incidents involving UNIFIL, including an altercation in the village of Jmaijmeh, has raised questions about whether such events are being used to justify reducing the force's scope.



Sources close to the matter indicate Hezbollah did not orchestrate the incident, and Lebanese authorities have arrested the individual who attacked the UNIFIL vehicle.



Supporters of the mission emphasize that UNIFIL plays a crucial role in helping Lebanon implement U.N. Resolution 1701, particularly in documenting Israeli violations and de-escalating tensions along the border.



With more than 10,000 foreign troops currently deployed, Lebanese officials warn that the army is in no position to fill the gap if UNIFIL were to be significantly reduced or withdrawn.



Additionally, hundreds of Lebanese civilian employees working with UNIFIL contribute to the fragile economy in southern villages, further underscoring the mission's importance beyond its security role.