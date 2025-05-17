News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Eendi Soual
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
29
o
Metn
29
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
North
28
o
South
28
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
17-05-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
As the U.N. Security Council prepares to vote in August on renewing the mandate of the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), growing concerns are emerging in Beirut over reported opposition from Israel and pressure from the United States to reshape the mission.
According to diplomatic sources and leaked reports, Israel is seeking to either prevent the renewal of UNIFIL's mandate or push for the force's complete withdrawal from Lebanon. Israeli officials reportedly argue that the mission has failed to stop Hezbollah from building military infrastructure, including near UNIFIL bases in South Lebanon.
Meanwhile, U.S. discussions behind closed doors suggest a different approach: restructuring the peacekeeping mission by reducing its troops and transforming it into a smaller, more cost-effective observer force equipped with enhanced monitoring tools. Washington has reportedly raised concerns over what it sees as the mission's limited effectiveness.
Proposals circulating reportedly include eliminating or downsizing specific national contingents within UNIFIL. These ideas clash with Lebanon's official stance, which strongly supports maintaining the current scale and role of the international force.
In response to the emerging threats to the mission's continuity, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun has tasked the Foreign Ministry with addressing the issue. Diplomatic efforts have already begun through Lebanon's mission to the United Nations and outreach to friendly countries.
Lebanese officials hope France, the traditional lead on the UNIFIL file and the drafter of the renewal resolution, will align with Lebanon's position and help safeguard the mission.
However, there are concerns that any attempt to extend the mandate could be derailed by a potential veto in the Security Council, particularly amid growing American and Israeli criticism of the mission.
The timing of recent incidents involving UNIFIL, including an altercation in the village of Jmaijmeh, has raised questions about whether such events are being used to justify reducing the force's scope.
Sources close to the matter indicate Hezbollah did not orchestrate the incident, and Lebanese authorities have arrested the individual who attacked the UNIFIL vehicle.
Supporters of the mission emphasize that UNIFIL plays a crucial role in helping Lebanon implement U.N. Resolution 1701, particularly in documenting Israeli violations and de-escalating tensions along the border.
With more than 10,000 foreign troops currently deployed, Lebanese officials warn that the army is in no position to fill the gap if UNIFIL were to be significantly reduced or withdrawn.
Additionally, hundreds of Lebanese civilian employees working with UNIFIL contribute to the fragile economy in southern villages, further underscoring the mission's importance beyond its security role.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
UNIFIL
Future
Risk
US
Israeli
Pressure
Withdrawal
Lebanon
Next
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2025-02-18
Lebanon's President says speaking to US, France to press for Israeli withdrawal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-18
Post-deadline: Contradictory Israeli statements reveal US pressure over Lebanon withdrawal
0
World News
2025-04-02
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
World News
2025-04-02
US says Chinese drills in Taiwan Strait put region's security 'at risk'
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-02-19
France calls for Israel's full withdrawal from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
War deepens: Israel launches major military operation in Gaza after negotiations collapse
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon left waiting amid shifting regional dynamics: Has Beirut fallen off the US priority list?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Lebanon’s deadly tradition: Stray bullets and lost lives in the 'epidemic' of celebratory gunfire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-16
Trump raises Israeli concerns over Iran nuclear deal; Tel Aviv sets red lines
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-23
Power struggle in Beirut: Parliament debates governor’s role and sectarian balance
0
World News
2025-05-01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
World News
2025-05-01
US reached out to Beijing for talks on tariffs: Chinese state media reports
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
LBCI reporter Nada Andraos injured by stray bullet in Tripoli
0
Middle East News
14:01
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Middle East News
14:01
Turkey finds new natural gas reserve in Black Sea: Erdogan
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
UNIFIL's future at risk: US-Israeli pressure mounts for downsizing or complete withdrawal from Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
Lebanon News
07:48
Lebanon's PM urges Arab support to pressure Israel, signals readiness to cooperate with Syria on refugee return
3
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
Lebanon News
03:38
Lebanon’s PM hopes for full lifting of Gulf travel and trade bans
4
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
Lebanon News
05:35
Arab summit host Iraq pledges $40 million for Gaza, Lebanon reconstruction
5
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
Lebanon News
12:04
Lebanese PM urges voter participation ahead of Beirut municipal elections
6
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
World News
03:56
Putin to host first Russia-Arab summit in October
7
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
Lebanon News
05:24
Lebanon’s PM participates in 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad
8
Variety and Tech
14:56
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Variety and Tech
14:56
Singer Chris Brown ordered held until June in UK assault case
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More