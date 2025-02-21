The Secretary-General of the Progressive Socialist Party, Zafer Nasser, announced that the party will participate in the funeral of Hezbollah's former leader, Hassan Nasrallah.



He noted that the participation will include a member of the parliamentary bloc, the party's vice president, the Secretary-General, and members of the party's leadership council.



In remarks on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Nasser said, "We are committed to certain values, and we are facing the death and martyrdom of a symbolic figure, and we do this above political differences."



He added, "We did not call for public participation in the statement issued by the party yesterday [Thursday], but rather for a moment of national solidarity."



Nasser emphasized that "Hezbollah is responsible for ensuring the comfort of the participants on Sunday so that the funeral proceeds as it should."