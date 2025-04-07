News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ma Fiyyi
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
18
o
Metn
18
o
Mount Lebanon
13
o
North
17
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-04-2025 | 12:46
High views
Share
Share
0
min
France, Egypt, Jordan say Gaza must be governed only by Palestinian Authority
The leaders of France, Egypt and Jordan on Monday said the Palestinian Authority alone must be in charge of the post-war governance of the Gaza Strip.
"Governance, law and order, and security in Gaza, as well as in all Palestinian territories, must be the sole responsibility of a strengthened Palestinian Authority," the leaders said in a joint statement, also calling for an "immediate return" to the ceasefire in Gaza.
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
World News
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
France
Egypt
Jordan
Palestinian Authority
Gaza Strip
Next
Palestinian journalist killed in Israel strike, medics say
Israeli military changes initial account of Gaza aid worker killings
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-01-15
France's Macron says Gaza deal must be followed by 'political solution'
World News
2025-01-15
France's Macron says Gaza deal must be followed by 'political solution'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Egypt's Sisi, Jordan king stress 'unity' of positions on Gaza: Egypt presidency
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-12
Egypt's Sisi, Jordan king stress 'unity' of positions on Gaza: Egypt presidency
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26
Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-01-26
Palestinian sources say to free Gaza hostage demanded by Israel before next swap
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-04-01
Israeli ministers say will not allow Palestinian Authority control of West Bank
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:11
Israel army chief orders 'deeper' investigation into attack on Gaza ambulances
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Trump-Netanyahu summit sparks speculation on Iran, Gaza, and regional strategy
0
Middle East News
06:51
Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank
Middle East News
06:51
Macron opposes any displacement, annexation in Gaza, West Bank
0
Middle East News
06:05
France's Macron meets Egypt leader for Gaza talks
Middle East News
06:05
France's Macron meets Egypt leader for Gaza talks
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
Lebanon News
10:18
Israeli drone strike on vehicle in Beit Lif injures civilian, Lebanon's Health Ministry reports
0
World News
2025-01-26
Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
World News
2025-01-26
Macron tells Netanyahu Israeli companies allowed at Paris air show: PM office
0
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
A new window of opportunity has opened for Lebanon and the Arab region, former PM Siniora says
Lebanon News
2025-02-12
A new window of opportunity has opened for Lebanon and the Arab region, former PM Siniora says
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
Lebanon News
07:34
Lebanon sees influx of Qatari, Kuwaiti tourists during Eid al-Fitr holiday, says tourism head
2
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
Lebanon News
07:13
Lebanese leaders meet to review regional situation, US envoy Ortagus' visit outcomes
3
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
04:37
Israel strike targets alleged Hezbollah member in south Lebanon: Israeli Army Radio
4
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
Lebanon News
08:25
Israel's army claims to target Hezbollah artillery commander Mohammed Adnan Mansour in Taybeh strike
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
News Bulletin Reports
13:11
Lebanon faces 'tough choices' ahead of IMF talks as the US envoy wraps up visit: What’s next for the country?
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Beirut’s political landscape shifts as municipal elections near: What’s at stake?
7
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
Lebanon News
03:39
Israeli drone strike kills civilian in southern Lebanon, health ministry says
8
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Lebanon Economy
07:46
Lebanon's finance committee approves $1.7 million increase in IFC subscription
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More