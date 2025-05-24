Polling stations close in South Lebanon and Nabatieh for municipal and mukhtar elections

24-05-2025 | 12:02
Polling stations close in South Lebanon and Nabatieh for municipal and mukhtar elections
Polling stations close in South Lebanon and Nabatieh for municipal and mukhtar elections

Polling stations have officially closed in the South Lebanon and Nabatieh governorates, marking the end of voting in the last round of municipal and mukhtar elections. 

The vote took place throughout the day with voter turnout monitored by the Interior Ministry. The counting of ballots is now set to begin, with results expected to be announced in the coming hours.

Lebanon's President Aoun casts his vote in his hometown
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
