Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

Lebanon News
21-02-2025 | 09:55
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon&#39;s President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt&#39;s Sisi to attend Arab Summit
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

President Joseph Aoun received a written message from the Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, which contained an invitation from President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to participate in the extraordinary Arab Summit. 

The summit will be held in Cairo on March 4, 2025, to discuss the Palestinian issue.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

President

Joseph Aoun

Invitation

Egypt

Sisi

Arab

Summit

LBCI Next
Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt
Burial plans finalized: Hezbollah prepares grand funeral of Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from UAE President to attend World Government Summit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-30

Egypt's FM to visit Lebanon with message from President Sisi

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Lebanon’s President receives invitation to attend funeral of Hezbollah’s Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-06

Syria's Sharaa receives invitation from Macron to visit France in coming weeks, presidency says

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
12:53

Lebanon defeats Bahrain 84-78 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Inside the buffer zone: Israeli military presence and destruction between Kfarkela and Odaisseh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

US Senator Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Sports News
10:45

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-17

Israel targets car near Municipal Stadium in Sidon, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:47

US Senator Darrell Issa discusses full implementation of Resolution 1701, Israeli withdrawal, support for Lebanese Army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-19

Lebanon braces for severe winter storm: Internal Security Forces issue safety guidelines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-20

World Bank assessment estimates Lebanon’s damage and losses at $14 billion, with $12 billion in additional needs: Sources to LBCI

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-27

MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-26

LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Sports News
10:45

Watch Lebanon vs. Bahrain in the FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers at 6:00 PM on lbcgroup.tv or LB2!

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:06

Lebanon's presidency, parliament to take part in Hezbollah leaders' funeral: Committee

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:44

Lebanon hit by icy weather, snowfall shuts down mountain roads

LBCI
Lebanon News
00:21

Israel strikes transport routes on Syrian-Lebanese border, claims Hezbollah smuggling attempt

LBCI
Sports News
12:53

Lebanon defeats Bahrain 84-78 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:34

Lebanon's President Aoun leads security meeting ahead of Hezbollah funeral processions

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
02:28

Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

Lebanon's President Aoun receives invitation from Egypt's Sisi to attend Arab Summit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More