Israel says army planes fly over Nasrallah funeral in Beirut, 'sending clear message'

Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israeli Air Force jets flying over the funeral of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Sunday were sending a "clear message" to anyone threatening Israel.



"Israeli Air Force planes currently flying over Beirut during the funeral of Hassan Nasrallah are sending a clear message: Anyone who threatens to destroy Israel and attacks Israel –- this will be their end," Katz claimed in a statement.



Nasrallah was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern suburbs of Beirut in September.



AFP