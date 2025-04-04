PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts

04-04-2025 | 07:23
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts
2min
PM Salam says Lebanese government supports southern villages in reconstruction and stability efforts

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam praised the residents of southern villages for their steadfastness in their communities.

During his meeting with a delegation of municipal leaders from border villages, Salam emphasized that he stands with the people in their efforts to receive the necessary support from the Lebanese state to remain on their land and rebuild their homes that were damaged, ensuring no injustice is done to any of them.

The Prime Minister affirmed that the Lebanese state continues its efforts to end the Israeli occupation of southern Lebanon completely.

He announced that the initial phase of reconstruction will begin with the restoration of infrastructure, including roads, water, electricity, and communication networks, revealing a plan being developed with the World Bank that will ensure fair distribution among different villages and towns.

Salam also highlighted three key issues for the South: the fairness in the distribution of aid and the commitment to reconstruction, the need to secure stability, which requires taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and dignity of citizens, and the importance of active participation in the municipal elections.
 

