Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September

Malta will declare recognition of a Palestinian state during the general assembly of the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday evening.



Abela made the announcement hours after a similar declaration by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France also announced its recognition plans.



"Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Abela said in a Facebook post.



The Malta government had been under increasing pressure from within its ranks to recognize a Palestinian state and the center-right Opposition in mid-July also called for immediate recognition.



The Mediterranean EU island has a history of support for Palestinian causes and has backed efforts for a two-state solution.





