Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
Israel-Gaza War Updates
30-07-2025 | 00:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Malta to recognize Palestinian state in September
Malta will declare recognition of a Palestinian state during the general assembly of the United Nations in September, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Tuesday evening.
Abela made the announcement hours after a similar declaration by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and days after France also announced its recognition plans.
"Our position reflects our commitment to efforts for a lasting peace in the Middle East," Abela said in a Facebook post.
The Malta government had been under increasing pressure from within its ranks to recognize a Palestinian state and the center-right Opposition in mid-July also called for immediate recognition.
The Mediterranean EU island has a history of support for Palestinian causes and has backed efforts for a two-state solution.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Malta
Recognition
Palestinian
State
Trump says he did not discuss UK plan to recognize Palestinian state with Starmer
Previous
